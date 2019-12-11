‘Allow Konadu To Work’ …Ali Maradona

Maxwell Konadu

Ali Maradona, an ex-Kotoko management member, has called for free hands for Maxwell Konadu to operate.

Konadu has been given a two-year contract to head the technical department of the Porcupine Warriors.

Ali Maradona vouched for the competence of the trainer but warned that interference would not help his work.

According to him, Maxwell Konadu has the potential of turning Kotoko into a winsome and fearsome side soon.

Ali Maradona, who was speaking on radio from Canada, called for total support for the coach.

He said Kotoko has been bedevilled with problems for some time, so it would take time for Kotoko to shine.

“Don’t expect instant magic from Maxwell Konadu. He needs time to get Kotoko back to winning ways,” he said.

Ali Maradona was also not happy about the continual changes of coaches in Kotoko during the last three years.

“We have changed nine coaches in three years since Dr. Kwame Kyei took charge of Kotoko’s management.

This is not the best so we should check whether our problem is from players, coaches or management.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,

Kumasi