Wa Tennis Club Beat Them All

Rev. Fr. Dr. Conrad Rufus in action for Wa Tennis Club

Wa Tennis Club crowned winners of this year’s Northern Tripartite Tennis Tournament at the Wa Tennis Club House over the weekend.

In all, 30 games were played, and all the three clubs were tied on points with 10 wins, but the technical team had to decide based on technicalities and pronounce the host (Wa Tennis Club) as winners after having the least loses in the games compared to Bolga Tennis Club and Tamale Tennis Club.

In the singles game, Bolga Tennis Club showed great performance by winning the singles six matches out of 15 games.

Tamale Tennis Club came second in the singles game after five wins with some superb performance from Rahaman Salifu, beating Rufus Bayor of Wa Tennis Club 7-2. Sampson Sayibu also ousted Joseph Ohene 7-3.

Wa Tennis Club were not able to match the strength from the two clubs (Bolga and Tamale) and won four games in the singles ‒ with some wins coming from Coach Dominic Amevor surpassing Dr. Mohammed Sulemana of Tamale Tennis Club 7-3.

In the doubles event, Wa Tennis Club coach Dominic Amevor initiated some technical instructions for the club to outplay his fellow coaches and won most of their matches 7-0 against Bolga and Tamale Tennis Club.

In the ball boys tourney, Bolga Tennis Club showed their superiority over Tamale Tennis Club and Wa Tennis Club.

President of Wa Tennis Club, Ahlex Kontor, expressed his appreciation to the Bolga Tennis Club and Tamale Tennis Club for making the tournament very entertaining and successful.

Tennis Federation President Isaac Aboagye said, “The Federation has plans of extending tennis into schools sports programmes in the northern part of the country.”