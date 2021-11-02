Ama Dokua Donates Computers To Schools

Nana Ama Dokua (left) making the presentation to the community members

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry and the Member of Parliament for Akuapem North in the Eastern Region, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah, has donated some computers and accessories to schools in her constituency.

The MP made the presentation over the weekend to the New Mangoase Methodist School during a town hall meeting held in the local community.

At the presentation, she said that the donation forms part of her commitment towards the enhancement of teaching and learning in the area.

The Mankrado of the community commended the MP for her kind gesture, and for her engagement with the community even when elections are not due.

He also urged the MP not to relent on her efforts, but continue her familiarisation tours of the area as this, according to him, will enable her to keep abreast with the developments in the constituency.

BY Daniel Bampoe