Ama Tutuwaa Crowned Miss Malaika Ghana

Ama Tutuwaa Osei-Akoto

A 19-year-old student of Clark University, Ama Tutuwaa Osei-Akoto, was crowned Miss Malaika Ghana 2021 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) last Saturday, October 30.

Ama walked in the footsteps of Jasmine Djang, Miss Malaika 2020, as one of the youngest contestants to have won the pageant.

She beat nine other beautiful and intelligent young ladies; Manuella Floris Lazo, Bintou Keita, Asia Musah, Abena Danquah Okai, Precious Yankson, Hillary Tsar, Doreen Osei Tutu, Winifred Bambil, and Iris Cudjoe.

For her prize, she took home a brand new car, cash and other benefits which include souvenirs from sponsors among other mouth-watering prizes.

Asia Musah, a 21-year-old student of Central University, and Bintou Keita, a 24-year-old graduate and entrepreneur took the 1st and 2nd runner-up position respectively.

The performance of all ten contestants on stage right from the onset to the end was exhilarating and educative.

Most of the applause from the cheering crowd went in her favour as Ama stood out after she performed creditably during the show.

The event, put together by Charterhouse Ghana, witnessed performances from Mr. Drew, Adina Thembi, and S3fa among others.

Miss Malaika Ghana is a Charterhouse Production proudly sponsored by Nivea, Frytol, GTP, Kenya Airways, Malta Guinness, Tomreik Hotel, Lux, GHOne, Royal Senchi and Closeup with support from Aspire Destinations, Lucozade and Verna Water.

Miss Malaika Ghana is a beauty pageant, and reality show which first aired in Ghana in 2003. The show is produced by Charter House Productions and airs on Ghanaian television station TV3 as well as DSTV channel Africa Magic.

The pageant is produced as a 12 to 13-week reality show. It was the first beauty pageant show to be aired as a reality series in Ghana.

From the conception of the show in 2002, it has been presented to the audience as a reality TV show which allows for the viewers to vote for their favourite contestant to be crowned Miss Malaika Ghana.

Each week, the contestants are given tasks to perform which range from performances to organising events. This is then assessed by a panel of judges who have a certain degree of power in selecting successful candidates and eliminating others.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke