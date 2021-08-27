Amasaman NPP Holds Conference

THE Amasaman Constituency of the ruling New Patriotic Party has held its annual delegates conference under article 7(27) of the party constitution.

The Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Akwasi Afrifa addressing the party members, thanked the party delegates for the trust they reposed in him by voting for him as Parliamentary Candidate as well as the diverse roles they played in the campaign for the December elections which culminated in the historic victory in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

He said, but for the enormous work done by the party members, he wouldn’t have been where he is now.

He further charged them to eschew bitterness, backbiting, and all kinds of acts that can derail the successes chalked by the party in recent times and continue to even work harder together for the task ahead and hope for brighter days ahead.

The Constituency Chairman, Mike Ofori-Asante, who gave the opening and closing remarks, gave a general overview of the party since he took over as chairman and admonished members to strictly abide by the code of conducts released by the Party through the General Secretary, John Boadu, on Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The conference which was well-coordinated and attended drew delegates from across all the 17 electoral areas of the constituency including some party sympathizers and members.

In strict adherence to covid protocols, the constituency was zoned into two: while electoral areas that constituted zone 1 had their conference at the Grace Communion International Park in Kutunse, Zone 2 had theirs at the Mount Ephraim Church in Obeyeyie.

The forum was graced by Dr Dominic Adomako Kissi, Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency, Emmanuel Clottey, Greater Accra Regional Elections & Research Officer, Philip Doe, former PC for Obama Domeabra, Chairman William Akakpo, among others.

BY Daniel Bampoe