Evangelist Dragged To Court Over ‘’Wee Toffee’’

Samuel Ofosu alias Akodaa Nyame, 30y, an Evangelist and a resident of Akyem Kukurantumi in the Abuakwa North Municipality in the Eastern Region has been arrested and put before a Koforidua Circuit court for administering “wee candies” and a whitish substance believed to be cocaine to his ex-girlfriend who visited him.

The suspect, a resident of Koforidua has been accused by the victim (name withheld), 43 of putting the wee in a herbal drug when she visited the suspect on August 6, 2021, with her two children upon an invitation to his house to assist him to estimate his late mother’s funeral.

The report said, few hours after their arrival, the accused asked the victim if she often suffers headaches which the victim answered in the affirmative.

He told the victim that he bought a herbal drug from Kumasi which has high efficacy to treat headaches.

The Evangelist quickly switched off the light, brought out three candies allegedly made locally with marijuana, and administered them to the victim one after the other.

He later brought out the container from his wardrobe which contained a powdered substance put it on the lid of the container, and administered it twice to the victim under her tongue to swallow.

A few minutes after, the victim started reacting with violent agitation while vomiting and screaming.

The children who were sleeping in the next room rushed to their mother in an attempt to help her but the accused shut them up, chased, and locked them in their room.

The victim started vomiting foamy liquid and tried to escape for Safety but could not open the door because it was locked with a password.

The Prosecuting Officer Chief Inspector Owusu Ababio who narrated the incident to the court explained further that, at about 12:00midnight same day, the accused Evangelist took the victim and claimed he was sending her to the hospital however on reaching the Police snap checkpoint, the victim shouted for help and narrated her ordeal which got the accused arrested.

He said the victim was rushed to the Community hospital at Kukurantumi while the accused was detained in police custody.

The Prosecuting Officer said, “During the investigation, a search was conducted in accused person’s room and a piece of toffee laced with a substance suspected to be a narcotic drug was found in his wardrobe together with different substances in similar containers as the exhibit accused claimed to have given to the victim under her tongue”.

The accused Evangelist admitted administering three out of four toffees laced with Indian hemp to the victim and gave her a snuff in addition.

The condition of the victim worsened hence was referred to the Eastern Regional Hospital, and later referred to Korle-Bu for further treatment.

BY Daniel Bampoe