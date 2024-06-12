Amenfi East NPP Candidate Arrested Over Galamsey Comments

Ernest Frimpong

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Amenfi East, Ernest Frimpong is currently in the grips of the Police over his recent comments, inciting miners against security agencies.

The NPP Parliamentary Candidate has come under attack over the comments he made when he addressed a forum with individuals believed to be illegal miners, allegedly advising them to resist military officers who claim to be patrolling the area and attempting to forcefully remove them.

Ernest Frimpong was grabbed on Wednesday evening by the Tarkwa Police and in his statement denied the allegations, asserting that he did not endorse illegal mining or encourage miners to fight military personnel.

In his earlier statement reacting to the earlier comments he allegedly made, he said his remarks were taken out of context from a two-hour engagement with artisanal small-scale miners, emphasising that his intentions were misrepresented.

Confirming the arrest to Joy Fm, the Chairman of the Municipal Security Council, also the.MCE for Amenfi East, Frederick Korankye said “he is seeking bail, he went there with a lawyer to grant him a police inquiry bail in the meantime and then maybe he will be reporting himself the next day.”

The MCE noted that at the time the police invited Mr Frimpong days ago, he was outside the region.

According to the MCE, “The meeting happened about two months ago and we were not aware. Security was not aware of the content of the video until it popped up. So when it popped up, I think we saw the video over the weekend. So he was invited on Monday. They placed a call on him on Monday and then yesterday he reported himself to the police.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have already issued a stern warning against the calls for attacks on soldiers, highlighting the significant threat such actions pose to the nation’s security and stability.

-BY Daniel Bampoe