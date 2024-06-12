Ato Turkson Loses Father

Media personality Ato Turkson is mourning the loss of his father, Joseph Turkson, who passed away at the age of 78.

Mr Turkson died on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital following a short illness.

Ato, born Richard Ato Turkson, in a message, announced his father’s passing to his colleagues in the creative industry. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform colleagues in the creative space of the passing on to the glory of my father, Joseph Turkson, Esq, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital,” he stated.

He also mentioned that details regarding the one-week observance and funeral arrangements will be communicated in due time.

Ato Turkson is a renowned TV presenter and Master of Ceremonies (MC), recognized for his significant contributions to the media industry.

He was awarded the Best MC of the Year at the 2022 Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards in Accra. With over a decade of experience in both television and radio broadcasting, he has hosted more than one thousand live television shows and over five hundred live radio shows. In 2021, he was named Best Television Presenter at the Global Youth Business Awards in Accra.

In addition to his broadcasting career, Ato Turkson is an accomplished actor and voice-over artist, known for his roles in films, television series, TV commercials, radio jingles, and documentaries.

His versatility and passion for his craft have made him a prominent figure in the media landscape.

The passing of Mr. Joseph Turkson is a significant loss for Ato and his family, and the media community extends its condolences during this difficult time.