American Rapper DMX Suffers Heart Attack After Drug Overdose, Hospitalized

American rapper, DMX, is struggling to survive after suffering a heart attack caused by drug overdose.

Tweets from a number American celebrities and media personalities sighted by DGN Online showed that DMX, aged 50 year, is in critical condition following drug overdose on Friday, April 2, 2021.

Prayers are being offered for him and his family.

Doctors have reportedly said he may not survive.

Female rapper, Missy Elliot, who was in her prime in the early 2000s just about the same time DMX was enjoying his musical career, has taken to Twitter to pray for him and his family.

“Prayers for DMX and his family,” she tweeted.

US television personality, Sarah O’Connell, also wrote on Twitter: “sorry to hear about DMX. I hope he pulls through after his heart attack.”

She says “in addition to being a rapper and songwriter, he also starred in movies such as Cradle 2 The Grave, Romeo Must Die, and Exit Wounds. #DMX.”

Information available to DGN Online indicates that he has been hospitalized in White Plains, New York “in grave condition” and that he suffered the overdose around 11pm at his home on Friday night.

Over the last few years, DMX has been battling with drugs. He has reportedly been in and out of rehab several times throughout the years for his struggle with drug abuse.

In 2019, after serving a year-long prison sentence for tax evasion, he was in rehab once again.

By Melvin Tarlue