I retired prematurely from soccer due to injuries – Gabby

April 3, 2021

Private legal practitioner and a relative of President Nana Akufo-Addo, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has shared an interesting photo of himself and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

In the photo, Mr Otchere-Darko and Mr Ofori-Atta are seen in wearing football jerseys on a soccer pitch.

He indicated that the photo was taken ”3 years ago in Kyebi”

He referred to he and the Finance Minister as “Etwienana FC striking duo of Ken and Gabby.

In his tweet, he went on to reveal that “I have since retired prematurely from soccer due to injuries.”

By Melvin Tarlue

