Security Man Robs Afia Schwarzenegger $12,000 Bracelet at Elite’s Bar

According to a viral video circulating on social media, controversial Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwarzenegger has reported her $12,000 bracelet was robbed at Elite’s bar and Lounge Night club in Accra.

Narrating what transpired at the Night club yesterday April 2nd 2021, Afia Schwarzenegger said immediately she got to the Elite’s bar and Lounge Night Club to celebrate blogger Gh Hyper, the security guard created confusion and before she was aware, her $12,000 bracelet was stolen off her hand.

Afia Schwarzenegger who out of anger left the club called on her fellow celebrity to keep watch since some people are around the premises purposely to steal from them.

Below is the video of Afia Schwarzenegger

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke