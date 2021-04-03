Boy, 10 Allegedly Killed For Ritual In Kasoa

Reports reaching DGN Online indicate that a 10-year-old boy has been killed for alleged ritual.

A source told DGN Online that the boy yet to be identified was allegedly murdered by a 16-year-old boy.

The incident is said to have happened in Kasoa in the Central Region.

The suspect allegedly cut off the victim’s ear after killing him.

The suspect is said to have been arrested.

A video of the suspect’s arrest has been shared on Twitter.

A 16-YEAR OLD MURDERS AND CUTS OFF THE EAR OF A 10-YEAR OLD BOY FOR RITUAL.. OH OMAN GHANA😲😲🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/FTNAW8dnwD — 1JIGGA👑🦁🇬🇭🇧🇷 (@JIGGGA_MAN) April 3, 2021

By Melvin Tarlue