GRIDCo Gives Reason For Another Dumsor In Accra

The Ghana GRIDCo Company Limited (GRIDCo) has come out with yet another story about power outages (Dumsor) in Accra.

Major parts of Accra were once again without electricity on Saturday night, April 3, 2021, as been the case in recent weeks.

But GRIDCo claimed in a statement dated Sunday, April 4, 2021, that the Dumsor came about after a conductor on the Tema-Accra East transmission line fell at Trasacco, “leading to power outages in major parts of the Greater Accra Region.”

It said “the maintenance team was able to work round the clock to restore power to Mallam, Achimota and Accra Central Bulk Supply Points (BSPs) at about 4:00am on Sunday April 4, 2021.”

According to the statement, “power supply has, however, been reduced to 50% in areas around Trasacco as the team works to permanently fix the fault.”

By Melvin Tarlue