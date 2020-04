The 35-year-old rapper reportedly died after a short battle with covid-19.

Weeks after announcing on Instagram that he had contracted Covid-19, rapper, Fred The Godson has died.

A rep confirmed the sad report to Complex on Thursday, April 24, 2020. Prior to his post confirming he had tested positive for the virus, Godson urged his followers to practise social distancing by staying indoors.

Fred The Godson was best known for tracks including Toast To That and Doves Fly.

By Melvin Tarlue