Media Reports From Nigeria indicate that veteran Nollywood Actor, Yomi Obileye, is dead.

He is believed to have died in the early hours of Friday from an undisclosed sickness.

Obileye is remembered for his role in Tade Ogidan’s 1997 movie, ‘Hostages’.

He also acted in the once popular but now rested soap opera, ‘Palace.’

By Melvin Tarlue