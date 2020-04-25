Shatta Wale Praises Stonebwoy For ‘Anloga Junction’ Album

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, popularly known as Shatta Wale has shown some love to Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy on the launch of his latest album called ‘Anloga Junction’.

The Dancehall musician took to his Instagram page to appreciate the hard work of his ‘blood brother’ Stonebwoy.

He shared a copy of the album cover and invited his fans to support Stonebwoy by getting a copy.

“Grab a copy now !!!! Big up to my own blood brother Bhim president.”

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were some time back banned from participating in the VGMA’s following a feud which erupted on stage leading to Stonebwoy pulling out a gun.

The two artistes are currently facing a law suit and have been present at court proceedings.

By Melvin Tarlue