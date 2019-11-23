American School Supports Orphanage

As part of its fifth anniversary celebration, the Parent’s Nest American School and Montessori, located at Tema community 18 has extended their benevolence to Save Them Young Orphanage at Ashaiman Bethlehem in the Greater Accra region.

Charity Opare, Headmistress of the school during the presentation of assorted items and an undisclosed amount of money to the Orphanage on Friday indicated that, her outfit believes in giving back to society and thus their gesture to impact the lives of the underprivileged children.

She assured that, the school will from time to time visit the orphanage to support them to ensure the children at the facility are well catered for.

Linda Opoku Amoabeng, Administrator of Save Them Young Orphanage on her part, expressed her gratitude to the school for remembering them at time they really needed help.

“I am overwhelmed by your kind gesture foremost because, it was unexpected and the items and cash donations will go a long way to enrich the lives of these children.

“Some of the children here have peculiar health situations which require frequent checkups and we do have children with special needs who require more than just been enrolled in schools.

“Currently, we are renovating our male and female dormitories and needed support direly.

So, this donation has come at an opportune time and we are sincerely grateful to Parent’s Nest American Montessori school for its support,” she said.

Linda Opoku Amoabeng added that, the facility which has been in operation for 23 years needed a facelift and thus appealed to the public and organizations to come to their aid.

She also made a passionate appeal to technology-based institutions to emulate the shining example of Parent’s Nest American Montessori School to help the talented children in the facility to hone their skills in the area of technology.

“Some of our children have rare talents that enable them put together devices similar to torch lights from scrap items.

It will be such a joy for us to see such kids groomed to solve society’s problems and by extension set up a tech-hub to as part of our sustainability drive to support the Save Them Young Orphanage,” she added.