Gov’t Undertaking Numerous Projects In Zongos – Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed that the President Akufo-Addo’s administration is undertaking numerous projects in Zongos across Ghana.

According to him, the projects are aimed at improving the living standards of residents of Zongo Communities.

He made this known while delivering a speech as the special guest at the National Nasara Conference of the New Patriotic Party in Techiman, Bono- East Region, on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

The Vice President mentioned that “so many projects are going on in many Zongos across the country such as schools, water systems, modern toilet facilities, drainage works, green parks and astroTurfs.”

He added that Zongos were also benefiting from other programs such as Free SHS, NABCO.

Dr. Bawumia pointed out that “…no government in the history of Ghana has paid as much attention to the needs of Zongos as the Nana Akufo-Addo administration.”

BY Melvin Tarlue