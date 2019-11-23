Otumfuo Visits Bawumia At Jubilee House

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has paid a courtesy call on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The visit took place on Friday evening, November 22, 2019, at the seat of Government, Jubilee House.

That was after the Asantehene delivered a lecture at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

“It was such an honour to receive Otumfuo at the Jubilee House,” Dr. Bawumia said.

“We discussed issues of national interest geared towards national development and growth,” he noted.

BY Melvin Tarlue