Ghana-Benin Sign Air Services Agreement

Yaw Afful (left)

Ghana and its Western African counterpart, Benin, have signed bilateral air services agreement.

The signing ceremony took place on Thursday, November 21, 2019, in Cotonou, the capital of Benin, according to an official communication from the Aviation Ministry to DGN Online.

Deputy Minister of Aviation, Yaw Afful, signed the agreement on behalf of Ghana.

Both nations already had an existing arrangement for air transport.

However, according to Mr. Afful, due to the development in the aviation sector coupled with innovations, there was the need to review their existing arrangement.

The review, he said, was achieved on December 6, 2016 in Bahamas by the negotiation teams of both countries.

“It is my understanding that both parties have gone through the necessary procedures to enable us sign the agreement as we are all witnessing today,” he said at the signing ceremony.

BY Melvin Tarlue