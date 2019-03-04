Amin Bonsu Lashes At Vigilantism Sponsors

Dr. Amin Bonsu

The National Chairman of the Ghana Muslim Mission and the Grand Patron of the Ghana Muslim Students Association (GMSA), Dr. Amin Bonsu, has taken a swipe at political elites who secure their families at home and expose vulnerable Zongo youth to danger.

Dr. Bonsu was visibly disturbed about how politicians use the Zongo youth for their vigilante operations, thereby exposing these vulnerable persons to avoidable danger.

“I find it reprehensible that these youths would make themselves available to such wicked persons,” he declared.

He said peace is necessary for development to take place but it appears some politicians are forgetting the importance of this virtue because they are being sponsored for vigilantism.

He said let such ‘honourable’ persons in society be mindful of the implications of insecurity in a given country, adding that “these youths they rely upon to execute their wicked projects although belong to different groups are not enemies to one another. They harbour high expectations which can hardly be met by any politician. One day, they would come together in unity out of frustration and turn their swords against their patrons, resulting in insecurity in an otherwise peaceful country.”

He charged politicians to know that making vigilantism profitable for the youth they recruit from the Zongo communities is immoral and counter-productive.

On the religious implications of the activities of vigilantes, he said “let those who allow themselves to be used to kill others turn to Quran Chapter 5:32, which states that those who kill innocent persons will be treated by God as though they have annihilated the whole of mankind.

“When they win political power, which is why such politicians exploit the vulnerable Zongo youth, they would not offer any appointment to the so-called macho men in their administrations. This is why such youth should shun those who come seeking their services. It is insulting when such persons protect their sons, daughters and other members of their families at home but go seeking Zongo youth to go and fight for their bloody causes,” he pointed out.

Dr. Bonsu is also the Proprietor of the Amin Scientific Herbal & Alternative Medicine Hospital with branches strewn across the country.

By A.R. Gomda