Amma Busia Celebrates 86th Milestone

Madam Amma Busia (left), Ms Sussie Quartey (right) and Ms Margaret Badoo during the occasion

A few weeks after the book about her life was launched by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in pomp and pageantry at Kempinski Hotel in Accra, Madam Amma Bame Busia has marked her 86th birthday.

The social activity which took place at her residence on Saturday was a thanksgiving service, with a lot of hymns sang to herald the occasion.

A lover of hymns that she is, Madam Amma Busia especially requested to be sang ‘Trust And Obey’. She joined the choir which was in attendance at her Abelenkpe residence in Accra.

The officiating priest likened the life of the celebrant to David who God exalted to heights he did not dream of.

Psalm 103 vs 1-10 was the reading for the occasion, and as the priest read the scriptures, the celebrant and her friends listened.

For a woman who has seen it all about local politics and the interruptions by soldiers, especially when she as a sister of Prime Minister K.A. Busia at the Castle and losing her possessions by marauding soldiers, she has every reason to celebrate such occasions.

The celebrant expressed gratitude to all who joined her in saying ‘thank you’ to the Almighty Creator for giving her yet another milestone.

By A.R. Gomda