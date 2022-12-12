‘Made In Taadi’ 2022 Edition Put On Hold

Kofi Kinaata

The organisers of the annual musical event dubbed ‘Made In Taadi’ have cancelled this year’s edition of the event previously scheduled for December.

The event, organised annually during Christmas festivities, is an initiative of Team Move Management and headlined by award-winning highlife artiste, Kofi Kinaata.

The ‘Made in Taadi’ concert started in 2017 as part of efforts by Kofi Kinaata, a son of the area, to make the Christmas festivities memorable for residents, particularly, his teeming supporters in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

This year’s event, according to the organisers, had to be cancelled due to circumstances beyond their control.

In a statement issued by Kofi Kinaata and his management, it said “Though this year’s Made in Taadi has been called off, Sekondi-Takoradi remains your favourite Christmas destination and as such, we encourage all Ghanaians to visit the Twin City during this yuletide.”

Kofi Kinaata assured fans who may be heartbroken by the news that they will continue to see him perform at the numerous events he has been billed to perform, adding “Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. Still, Team Move.”

Kofi Kinaata, who is also the brain behind the event, is known for hit songs such as ‘Susuka’, ‘Adam And Eve’, ‘Last Show’, ‘Confession’, ‘Things Fall Apart’, ‘Odo Pa’, ‘Never Again’, ‘Oh Azaay’ among others.

The annual ‘Made in Taadi Concert’ is one of the biggest musical concerts in the Western and Central regions of Ghana.

The event has so far featured stars like Kwaw Kese, Patapaa, KiDi, Obrafour, Joey B, Fameye, Sista Afia, Ayisem, Adina and a host of others.

By George Clifford Owusu