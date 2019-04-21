Anas Sues Despite Group

Anas Aremeyaw Anas





TIGER EYE PI investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has sued the Despite Group of Companies, owners of UTV, PeaceFM and Okay FM, for defamation.

He has also sued two employees of Okay FM namely Kwame Nkrumah and Kwame Amoh, for defamation.

The suit comes after he sued the Multimedia Group Limited as well as three of its workers for defamation.

In the suit, the renowned journalist claimed that comments, certain comments made on March 7, 2019, during a show on Okay FM tarnished his image.

According to the suit, the Despite Group broadcasted and published and or caused to be broadcasted on Okay FM defamatory comments against him and his associates during a discussion on investigative documentaries on their programme entitled Ade Akye Abia.

The suit pointed out that “…the plaintiff claims against the defendants, jointly and severally, for damages for libel contained in the publication endorsed on the writ of summons by way of an attachment and particularized costs, including lawyer fees.”

It says Anas was described as having promoted “lawlessness” and was “an evil and odious person who is a nation wrecker.”

Anas was also accused of “extorting money from the President of Ghana, extorting GHc500,000 from an identifiable person, extorting money from persons through threats of libel and slander, extorting money from persons through blackmail as well as engaging in bribery and corruption,” it noted.

By DGN Online