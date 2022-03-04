Anita Akuffo Blasts Women For Making Men Pay Bills

Anita Akuffo

TV host Anita Akuffo has bemoaned the culture in Africa where women in relationships always place every responsibility concerning their wellbeing and expenses on the doorsteps of their men.

In a tweet on Sunday, she described it as ludicrous and not fair.

She presupposed that any human being including women who can afford to take care of themselves, should not be seen pressuring the next person to be responsible for them.

“Your parents are taking care of you and you want a 24-year-old boy to do the same?…(laughing emoji) Ewiase paaa (this world,” she tweeted on Sunday.

The tweet received a lot of reactions from her followers on Twitter, some of whom supported her argument.

Born Anita Akua Akuffo, she is a popular Ghanaian television personality who is best known for co-hosting popular Tv shows Ghana’s Most Beautiful and Date Rush on TV3.

She took part in Miss ECOWAS 2012 and was the second runner-up. She went to take part in Miss Maleka. She subsequently join media and hosted ‘Fashions’ on GhOne TV before moving to TV3 where she currently co-hosts Ghana Most Beautiful and Date Rush.

By Francis Addo