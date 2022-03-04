Horror: Pregnant Woman, 5 Others Die In Gory Accident

Information available to DGN Online indicates that six passengers including a heavily pregnant woman have died in a ghastly automobile accident on the Obuasi-Bogoso Highway.

The deceased persons including a 3-year old child perished in the accident.

Report indicates that a Sprinter bus, with registration number GT-8721-18 was traveling from Obuasi in the Ashanti Region to Bogoso in the Western Region.

The driver in an attempt to overtake a taxi cab, numbered GT-6637-20, in between Wasa Ankonsia and Asikuma in the Amenfi East Municipality 5of the Western Region, wrongfully, collided head-on with a Cocoa laden Kia cargo truck, also with registration number, AC 899-21, traveling in the opposite direction.

“A pregnant woman, two and half year old boy, the Head Pastor of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC)-Wasa Akropong and other three passengers died instantly, as a result of the crash,” according to police.

The injured persons were rushed to the Wasa Akropong Government Hospital likewise the bodies deposited at the facility.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Sprinter vehicle, has been referred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for emergency treatment due to the extent of his injury.

By Vincent Kubi