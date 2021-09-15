Annoh-Dompreh Distributes Books To Schools

Annoh Dompreh distributing the books to the schools

The Majority Chief Whip, also Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam/Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has distributed 2500 pieces of story Books, Excercise Books, and Nose Masks to ten Basic schools in the Constituency.

He did the distribution in collaboration with Books To Africa UK to help promote literacy formed part of his efforts to enhance teaching and learning.

The beneficiaries schools are; Bishop Ato JHS, Adoagyiri Roman Catholic Boys Primary, Adoagyiri Roman Catholic Girls Primary, Adoagyiri Roman Catholic JHS, Sakyikrom United Primary, Sakyikrom United JHS, A.M.E Zion Basic Schools, Nsawam SDA Basic ‘A’, Oparekrom MA Basic School, and Nana Osae Djan Basic Schools respectively.

Explaining the rationale behind the gesture, he said, “Last year, Nsawam-Adoagyiri did marvelously well in the BECE and we know what went into it chalking that success.

According to him, he has decided to support schools in his Constituency to make the Nsawam/Adoagyiri Municipality move from being the best Municipality in the Eastern Region in the 2020 BECE to become the National Best Municipality in the upcoming 2021 BECE.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh explained that “Previously, we were not doing well and we decided to do this to help improve education but I realized from our last donation that most of the schools lack materials so we have started literacy advocacy to enable the student read”.

He added that “I have targeted ten schools especially the deprived schools, I am building two libraries, I believe the literacy materials will be closer to the schools for students to benefit from it”.

He hinted of putting in place a monitoring mechanism to see to it that the books given to them are put into good use.

He said serious literacy advocacy is being carried out in the Constituency by himself and other stakeholders to help improve academic performance in the basic schools.

The Majority Chief Whip at the schools he visited used the opportunity to advise teachers and students to work hard to ensure the realization of his target for the Municipality/Constituency.

The Headmasters/Headmistresses of the schools who received the books on students’ behalf commended Frank Annoh-Dompreh for his support to the schools and also his immense contribution to the promotion of education in the Nsawam/Adoagyiri Municipality.

By Daniel Bampoe