More Coaches Chase Stars Vacant Job

It has come up that over 50 foreign coaches have put in their applications for the vacant Black Stars coaching job.

The hot seat has become vacant after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and its Executive Council relieved CK Akonnor of his post on Monday evening following uninspiring supervision of Black Stars’ FIFA 2022 World Cup campaign.

Consequently, the FA has tasked a three-member committee led by its Vice Chairman Mark Addo to appoint a new coach as soon as practicable.

Notable among the growing list is Serbian tactician Milovan Rajevac, who guided the Black Stars to the quarter-final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

But since departing Ghana in 2010, he has managed five teams including Algeria and Qatar. However, he has been without a job since 2019 when he was sacked by Thailand.

Also wanting the enviable position is Italian coach Francesco Guidolin who coached Stephen Appiah at Udinese and Andre Ayew at Swansea City.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre, longtime Pep Guardiola assistant Domènec Torrent and Frenchman Alain Giresse are also in the race for the vacant job.

While with Guardiola at FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City, the duo won 24 trophies over eleven years.

Former Ghana internationals Otto Addo, Ibrahim Tanko and Mas-ud Didi Dramani, former Black Maidens World Cup bronze winning coach and Asante Kotoko trainer’s names have popped up for the vacant position expected to be filled in the next few hours.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum