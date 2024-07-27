Annoh Dompreh Escapes Jail Fined GH¢7,200 For Contempt

Frank Annoh Dompreh

The High Court in Accra has imposed a fine of 600 penalty units equivalent to GH¢7,200 on Frank Annoh Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, in the Eastern Region for contempt of court.

The sentencing was delivered by Justice Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, who described the conduct of the legislator as “reprehensible” and deserving of more than just a caution.

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that Frank Annoh Dompreh had disrupted the work of Court Bailiffs and Police Officers during an execution task related to disputed lands.

Admitting to the offense, the Nsawam Adoagyiri lawmaker pleaded guilty to the charge of contempt brought against him.

While Justice Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku acknowledged the status of the respondent as a Member of Parliament and a Chief Whip, she emphasized that his actions were contrary to the expected conduct of a public figure in such a position.

Despite considering the possibility of a custodial sentence for the reprehensible conduct, the judge decided to spare the legislator from imprisonment due to his settlement with the applicant and the positive steps taken following the incident.

In her ruling, Justice Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku stated, “The court would spare him a custodial sentence in light of the settlement he has reached with the applicant and the good faith he has shown after his reprehensible conduct.”

The court also outlined that in default of paying the fine, the respondent would be required to serve a custodial sentence of 30 days.

By Vincent Kubi