Another Elections Gunshooting Victim Passes Away

At least another person who was wounded by gunshots at the Ablekuma Central Collation Centre in the just-ended December 7, 2020, general elections, has died.

Reports suggest that 30-old Ibrahim Abass died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

He was receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Eyewitnesses had claimed that Abass was one of four persons including a police officer, who were shot at the collation centre.

The shooting incident allegedly occurred at the Odorkor Police Church in the Ablekuma Central constituency.

Abass’s death brings to six, the total number of persons who have allegedly died due to gunshot wounds they suffered from gunshootings during the elections.

