Taadii Marathon Gets Ghana Gas Support

Ghana Gas National Company (GGNC) is the latest corporate body to join the list of sponsors for the first-ever Sekondi-Takoradi (Taadii) Marathon.

The company as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has donated GH¢40,000 towards the organization of the event fixed for Saturday, December 26, 2020.

GNGC is the nation’s premiere mid-stream gas business company that owns and operates infrastructure required for the gathering, transporting and marketing of natural gas resources in Ghana and internationally.

The company is responsible for producing and prospecting lean gas, condensate, LPG and isopentanes; and further plays a key role in accelerating the nation’s industrial sector.

GNGC operates on a business model and obtains revenue through the processing, transportation and sale of natural gas and natural gas liquids.

It currently supplies gas to Volta River Authority (VRA) for power generation.

The company has its headquarters in the nation’s capital, Accra, with the gas plant situated at Atuabo, in the Western Region of Ghana.

The maiden edition of the Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon would be part of the activities planned for the 2020 Ankos Festival.

It is under the auspices of the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) with Medivents Consult and Total Marketing and Tours Limited.

Over 1000 athletes all over the country and the sub-region are expected to participate in the 21-Kilometer race from the Sekondi Stadium in Essipong to Amanful in Takoradi.

Information from the organizers indicates that five Kenyans have registered for the marathon and are expected in the country on December 25.

The event would be sponsored by GNGC, Africa World Airlines, mybet.Africa, Cowbell, Aqua Blue Mineral Water, Lakeside Estate, GOIL, STMA, Halfan Ghana Limited, Escort Security Services, The Inquisitor Newspaper and Sportenetgh.com

From The Sports Desk