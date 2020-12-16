Kotoko Reverses Tamale Move

Nana Yaw Amponsah, Kotoko CEO

Asante Kotoko has rescinded their decision to play the rest of their Champions League (CL) at the Tamale Stadium.

As a result, they have written officially to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to notify it of their decision to maintain Accra Stadium as their home ground.

Earlier, the Porcupine wrote to the FA of their willingness to rather use the Tamale Stadium as their adopted home ground for their game against Al Hilal of Sudan in the CAF Champions League scheduled for December 23.

After a careful consideration, however, Kotoko have agreed to stick to the Accra Stadium.

Renovation works at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi have compelled Kotoko to opt for the Accra Stadium.

Kotoko settled on the Tamale venue on proximity and financial grounds.

Indications are that the GFA had reached the final stage of approving the Tamale Stadium for Kotoko’s use before the club wrote back to reverse their earlier request.

Kotoko advanced from the preliminary round without kicking a ball after Mauritanian side FC Noaudibou failed to raise a team for the second leg encounter due to coronavirus infections.

CAF in a statement stated that Asante Kotoko progressed at the expense of FC Nouadibou because the latter failed to raise a team.

“The match was not played because the Mauritanian team could not meet the minimum number of players required by CAF due to the positive cases of COVID-19 in the team. As a result, FC Nouadhibou were disqualified and Asante Kotoko automatically qualified for the next round to meet Al Hilal,” a CAF statement said.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum