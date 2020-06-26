Another Nigerian Governor, Family In Isolation Over Coronavirus

Governor of Nigeria’s Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has gone into self-isolation after his daughter tested positive for coronavirus.

He confirmed his daughter’s coronavirus status in an Instagram post on June 26, 2020.

According to him, he and his family will be going into 14-day mandatory isolation.

“Earlier today, Edith and I received the news that one of our daughters has tested positive for #COVID19. Hence, in-line with the laid out procedures, we are both going into isolation for the next 14-days. We will continue to keep you all updated”, the Governor wrote.

Earlier, former Governor of Nigeria’s Oyo State and Acting Chairman of ruling APC, Abiola Ajimobi, died from Coronavirus on June 25, 2020, from coronavirus.

Nigeria has recorded over 20,000 coronavirus cases and about 549 deaths linked to the virus.

By Melvin Tarlue