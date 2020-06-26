Health Minister Recovering From Covid-19

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu is recovering from the Covid-19 infection which has kept him out of work for almost three weeks.

According to the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Health Minister has tested negative for the infection and is set to get back to work shortly.

“I am sure that this will be some sort of good news in addition to all the over 10,000 recoveries,” he said during the Covid-19 press briefing in Accra.

Mr Agyeman-Manu tested positive for Covid-19 during a routine test at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) and was admitted for a few days before being discharged for supportive home care.

The Minister, who doubles as the Dormaa Central Member of Parliament(MP) was said to be “in a stable condition.”

President Akufo-Addo in his Covid-19 address confirmed the status of the health minister, saying he contracted the infection in the line of duty.

He also wished him speedy recovery while commiserating with the families that have lost members to Covid-19.

Other top government officials have since tested positive for Covid-19 including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Health Insurance Authority, Dr Lydia Dsane Selby and the CEO of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Daniel Asare who are both receiving care at treatment centres.

The Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has also been admitted at the UGMC for symptoms of Covid-19 as he awaits his test results.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded 15,473 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 11,430 recoveries and 95 deaths as at June 25.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri