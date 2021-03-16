Antwi, Dick Maintain Latex Foam Masters Tradition

Dick (L) and Antwi displaying their silverwares

For the third successive year, the winners of the Latex Foam Masters Championship were first timers. The 2020 edition, played on March 6 and 8, 2021 over 36 holes, was won by George Antwi and Vivian Dick.

Antwi returned a net score of 72 on the second day to overturn a 3-shot deficit in the first round to the eventual runner-up of the event, Thomas Annan. Antwi, playing off handicap 19, returned a net score of 68 in the first round to place second to Annan’s impressive return of 65 net, off handicap 07, and 77 net on the final day.

In the end, Antwi returned a total net score of 140, while Annan’s total over 36 holes was 142. Defending champion, Paul Chen, returned the best score of 69 net on the second day but only ended up at fourth position with a total net score of 145 having returned a net score of 76 on the opening day.

Hanniel Kakraba-Ampeh took the overall third position with a total score of 144 net over 36 holes. The final position in the men’s category, fifth, went to veteran and grandmaster, Hayez Hage, with a total score of 145 (beaten on countback)

The ladies category saw Vivian Dick (handicap 16) winning on technical grounds after defending champion, Constance Awuni (Handicap 08), who won on countback, returned her signed scorecard without her handicap.

Both Vivian and Constance returned a total net score of 149 over 36 holes.

In the amateur support event for non-qualifiers of the main event, Mark Kakraba-Ampeh (handicap 17) returned an impressive net score of 69 to take the first position. Michael Boateng (handicap 05) returned a net score of 70 to beat Paul Ahun (handicap 12) to second position. Ahun also beat Mark Asiamah (handicap 22) on countback to take the third and final position.

In the professional support event played over 36 holes played on March 6 and 7, Maxwell Owusu-Bonsu returned a score of 73 (+1) on each day to finish at 146 (+2) to take the first position.

This year’s event was played in strict compliance with Covid-19 protocol and hence there was no presentation ceremony. Winners picked up their prizes at the club house after the championship results were posted on the club’s official WhatsApp platform and master scoreboard.

In a message sent to the club on behalf of the sponsor, Latex Foam, Ms. Gloria Poku, the Brands Manager at the Kumasi Branch, recounted the many years of continued support to the club by Latex Foam.

She used the opportunity to officially confirm the renewal of sponsorship by Latex Foam till end of 2022, a proof of satisfaction of the mileage received from the sponsorship.

At a separate ceremony, a special presentation, initiated by Mr. Fayez Hage, was made by the Management of Latex Foam to Prof. Baiden for his sterling contribution to the management of golf, especially at the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi.

The management of the club, through the head of operations, Prof. Bernard Baiden, highlighted the importance of the partnership between the club and Latex Foam as clearly demonstrated by their continued sponsorship and the club’s continued recognition at all events hosted by the club. Prof. Baiden appealed to golfers at the club and the general golfing fraternity to patronize the outstanding mattresses, sofa, furniture and other products made by Latex Foam.