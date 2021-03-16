Abena Ghana Introduces Miss Bonokyempen Beauty Pageant

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Cecilia Gyase Konamah, known in showbiz circles as Abena Ghana, has introduced yet another initiative to empower and help young women of Bono Region.

This time around, it is a beauty pageant dubbed, ‘Miss Bonokyempem’.

This initiative is aimed at providing a platform for young ladies with diverse backgrounds to strive to the top.

According to Abena Ghana, as a native of the region, she saw the need to create a platform to raise the confidence of the young women of Bono origin to attain their dreams and ambitions.

She said through the pageant, they could positively impact the society in the area of development.

She was optimistic that the region would quickly advance in its quest to improve lives of the people in the area.

Miss Bonokyempem targets Bono women between the ages of 18 and 30 with the dream of becoming an Ambassador for Girl-Child Education, and will travel around the world for international conferences to contribute to policies for the benefit of humanity.

The pageantry pledges a mouth-watering cash prize for the winner.

Due to the ban on outdoor events and social gatherings as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19), interested participants have been asked to send their audition videos to the various platforms of the pageant for the virtual audition from now till the end of March.

At the end, 10 qualified applicants would be selected to commence their journey to making history.

According to the organisers, the selected participants would be announced via Miss Bonokyempem Facebook and Instagram pages.