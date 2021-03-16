NPC Boss Launches ‘Walk In My Shoes’

Deen with some para-athletes before the wheelchair race at Cape Coast

AS PART of efforts to stop stigmatisation against people with disabilities (PWDs) in the country, a pragmatic programme has officially been launched.

Christened as ‘Walk in my Shoes’, the famous programme is the brainchild of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC), which is headed by Samson Deen.

The programme, which was launched at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium over the weekend, would help bring several benefits to PWDs.

For instance, it seeks to raise awareness about the PWDs and also educate the public to appreciate the strength and prowess of such people in society.

Among others, the programme mainly seeks to challenge able-bodied persons in the country to compete with para-athletes in their various sporting disciplines.

During the launching of the laudable programme, Deen competed with top wheelchair racers like Patrick Yaw Obeng, Felix Acheampong and Emmanuel Yaw Boateng.

Deen, who took 3 minutes 41 seconds to complete a 400-metre race, said the ‘Walk in my Shoes’ programme would run till the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

He also said the “NPC Ghana will use the initiative to promote UKAID funded project, Para Sports Against Stigma, and equally as a digital campaign in the lead up to Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.”

According to him, a similar wheelchair race will take place in the Accra Sports Stadium in two weeks time and it is intended to help defeat stigmatisation against PWDs.

“The Accra event will be graced by the British High Commissioner, Japanese Ambassador, the Minister for Youth and Sports and other distinguished personalities,” he said.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi