Apiate Temporary Structures Ready

Some of the structures ready to accommodate the displaced persons of Apiate

A total of 37 buildings have completely been refurbished with roofing sheets, doors and windows, with carpets laid in each room to shelter all the displaced people of Apiate temporarily.

This is in fulfilment of a promise by the government to secure a safe place for the displaced victims of Apiate, and save them from the vagaries of the weather.

The temporary structures were handed out to the government by Future Global Resources (FGR), a gold mining company.

It was to aid government house the people of Apiate temporarily as it gathers funds to reconstruct the Apiate Township, which was razed by an explosion some months ago.

A Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, who revealed this, said initially, the structures were 32, but five more have been added, bringing the number to 37.

Addressing the media on his unannounced visit to Apiate on May 2, 2022, Mr. Owusu-Bio said 800 victims of 125 households are being moved into the completed rooms.

He reaffirmed that the official relocation day of the people from the tents to the completed buildings still remains today, May 4, 2022.

He disclosed that the Sector Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, would officially hand over the buildings to the people.

“Our visit here today was just to ensure that all the necessary arrangements are put in place for a smooth transition,” he explained.

The deputy minister expressed his joy over the citizen’s enthusiasm about moving into the newly renovated buildings, and hoped that on the actual day of relocation, all 800 people would have moved from the tents to the temporary structures.

“I am happy with what I’ve seen today, some of the people have moved in and gradually we hope that all will move in today,” he noted.

He assured that having completed the temporary structures, plans are far advanced to commence work on the main Apiate site.

Owusu-Bio, who is also the Chairman of the Apiate Reconstruction Committee, thanked Ghanaians for their generosity towards the support fund, and the people of Apiate.

In another development, a lady and her brother met their untimely death when they were crushed by an articulated truck while riding a bicycle on the Apiate-Bogoso road on Monday.

Benito Owusu-Bio sent out some words of condolences to the bereaved family, and cautioned the residents to be more careful.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family, we are very sorry for your loss, but one thing you must realise is that, you live very close to the highway, so ensure that your children don’t play by the roadside and outside the camp.”

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi