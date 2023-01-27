Appoint A Coach With ‘Balls’ …Gyan Tells GFA

Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, wants the next Black Stars coach to possess strong ‘balls’.

As a result, the Super Sport pundit has cautioned the GFA to hand the vacant position job to a coach who will have absolute control over the team.

Gyan, 37, who has been with the team for over a decade until the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, believes the Black Stars needs a tough character who can properly manage the team.

He told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, “We need an experienced coach, someone with strong credentials…Even if he is an inexperienced coach, we should be able to identify what the coach has taught the players in terms of their style of play.”

He added, “You can take an inexperienced coach but make sure he understands the game, someone who will make the people understand his philosophy.

“Someone who can take charge, not someone who takes orders, you have to be strict and take charge of what you are doing.”

Late December, Otto Addo stepped down as Black Stars coach after Ghana’s exit from the World Cup, and the GFA have been in a hunt for his replacement.

The Black Stars are expected to return to action in March for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum