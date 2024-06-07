Apprise Music Honours Ras Appiah-Levi

Ras Appiah-Levi and Michael Bamfo in a pose after the presentation

Renowned Ghanaian reggae musician and Pan-Africanist, Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, has been recognised by Apprise Music Distribution, the leading digital music distribution service provider, for his contributions to the growth of Ghanaian music and the music sector overall.

At a brief ceremony on Wednesday at the Apprise Music office at Nungua in Accra, Ras Appiah-Levi received the award from Apprise Music’s founder and CEO, Michael Bamfo.

During the presentation ceremony, Mr. Bamfo unveiled Ras Appiah-Levi as Apprise Music Distribution’s brand ambassador.

During the ceremony, Ras Appiah-Levi gave a speech in which he thanked God, the company, and Michael Bamfo.

He praised Apprise Music for investing time and resources to help Ghanaian musicians realise their goals by developing this worldwide digital content distribution and monetisation platform, which is headquartered in Ghana and has representations all over the world.

He said that any musician, regardless of skill level, can get all of their songs onto all digital platforms with just a small financial investment thanks to Apprise Music Distribution.

In order to support musicians in the 56 African nations under the sponsorship of PanAfrica-Ghana (PAG) and Apprise Music Distribution (AMD), he announced the creation of a new organisation called the Continental Federation of Musicians (COFEM). This organisation aims to promote the socio-economic growth of Africa.

Based in Ghana, Apprise Music Distribution is a leading worldwide platform for digital content distribution and monetisation, having offices throughout many African nations as well as in Europe, the United States, and the Middle East.

Apprise Music provides musicians and record labels with customised digital release plans that boost exposure, interaction, sales, and streams on all platforms.

Its digital partners include Believe Digital, IMRO, Songtrust, iTunes, Spotify, Audiomack, YouTube, Amazon Music, and many more

Thanks to its wide global network of partners and services, Apprise Music Distribution has established itself as a prominent player in the music distribution industry.

Since its founding, Apprise Music has been committed to giving independent musicians and record labels the resources, assistance, and tools they need to succeed in the current music industry.

By George Clifford Owusu