Edem, Jim Jones, Gambo Collaborate On ‘Drip’ Remix

Edem

Award-winning Ghanaian recording artiste and entertainer, Denning Edem Hotor, popularly known as Ayigbe Edem, has announced a major collaboration with Ghanaian rapper, singer and song writer, Bashir Annan, also known as Gambo, and American music icon, Jim Jones.

The new collaboration which is the remix of Gambo and Edem’s 2021 hit song, ‘Drip’, promises to be a popular street anthem, one that’s sure to take over the airwaves in Ghana and other parts of Africa.

The ‘Drip’ remix will be released on June 29, 2024, Edem seized the opportunity at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards while on stage to present an award, to urge all music fans to anticipate the upcoming song.

Ayigbe Edem is one of Ghana’s highly gifted musicians. His songs, including ‘Ma Cherie’ (2022) and ‘Toto’ (2018) have greatly entertained Ghanaians and people around the world since he burst onto the Ghanaian music scene in 2009.

He has won several awards in the music industry over the years including the Best International Act -Africa at the Black Canadian Awards in Canada in 2015. Edem recently released a new song, ‘Stand Firm’ featuring Bryno Ayoni.

Talented rapper, Gambo, considered as one of Ghana’s hardworking musicians, has spent five remarkable years in the Ghanaian music industry, with his debut single, ‘Kwacha’, released in 2019.

At the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (now Telecel Ghana Music Awards) in 2022, Gambo won the Unsung Artiste of The Year award after a tight battle with several great Ghanaian musicians on the night. He has come to be known and highly respected for producing quality songs, and investing significantly in producing world class music videos.

The collaboration between the trio is surely going to produce a musical masterpiece, one that millions of music fans will not resist jamming to in their homes, on the streets, and at parties and other events.

The original ‘Drip’ song produced by Fortune Dane was premiered at 4syte TV in Accra on February 26, 2021 and has enjoyed massive airplay since.