Arms Trafficking Increases By 300% – Report

Some trafficked arms

A REPORT from the Bureau of Public Safety (BPS) has revealed that recorded cases of trafficking, possession and unauthorised use of illegal arms increased by over 300 per cent within the first half of 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.

Additionally, the reported use of firearms in the commissioning of violent crimes in 2022 increased by more than 4% over the same period last year, while data monitored showed a 2% increase in reported police arrests for the first half of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

The Bureau for Public Safety, in its Public Safety and Crime Report for the period January-June 2022, has urged the Ministry for the Interior and other law enforcement agencies to implement policies aimed at reducing drastically the increasing number of violent crimes executed with firearms as well as the trafficking of illegal arms.

Violent Crimes

According to the report, cases of violent crimes including murder/manslaughter, armed robbery and civil disorder decreased by 20%, 19%, and 22% respectively, which means a 12% decrease in 2022 on the overall compared to the same period in 2021.

Reported deaths arising out of violent crimes, however, slightly increased by 1.2% over the same period in 2022.

“Despite the decrease in the number of violent crime incidents, more people continue to fall victim to violent crime activities, leading to an increase in deaths resulting from violent crime activities,” the report stated.

Total reported deaths monitored increased by 9% from 501 deaths in 2021 to 546 deaths in Y2022, while total reported injuries monitored for the period in 2022 increased by over 35% compared to the same period in 2021.

Transportation-Related Events

On the road and transportation sector, reported transportation-related events (dominated by road crashes) increased by 19% with a 25% increase in fatalities (deaths) compared to the same period in 2021.

Preventable/Accidental Deaths

According to the report, preventable deaths, also referred to as accidental/unintentional deaths, such as road crashes, building collapses, among others, recorded in the first half of 2022 increased by 22% over the same period in 2021 with approximately two persons dying accidentally each day in a preventable occurrence.

Transportation-related incidents, mainly road traffic crashes, the report added, were found to be the leading cause of accidental deaths in the first half of 2022 with deaths increasing by 19% over the same period in 2021.

“Preventable deaths and injuries do not include natural causes of death, such as illnesses, or deaths arising from violent crimes,” the report explained.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio