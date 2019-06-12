Arrested Pakistanis Not Terrorists

Eleven Pakistanis arrested in Techiman, capital of the Bono East Region are not after all terrorists as put out on social media yesterday.

An official of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) headquarters told Daily Guide yesterday that although their officers picked the men up it has emerged that they came into the country legally and are no terrorists.

Pakistani Islamists are used to coming to Ghana on preaching missions something they have been doing for decades now.

A total of 11 Pakistani nationals have been arrested in Techiman, the capital of the Bono East region GIS officials have confirmed.

They were arrested last Sunday at Kenten-Anyinabrem, a suburb of Techiman. Since the arrest of two suspected Burkinabe terrorists in Hamile, Upper West Region and a subsequent call on Ghanaians to be vigilant there has been a heightened suspicion about foreigners.

Municipal Commander of the GIS in Techiman, Chief Superintendent Annor Abrokwa might have to call off his search for the Ghanaian hosts of the Pakistanis since they are not terrorists and are in the country legally.

“We received information that they were hiding at a location close to a refuse dump in the area. When we arrested them, they told us they were in the area for evangelism and that they were brought into the country by one Amadu Seidu.

We contacted local authorities including the Chief Imam who were unaware of their status in the area”, Chief Superintendent Annor Abrokwa told Sunyani-based Ark Fm.

“When we arrested them, they had no passports so this morning we got hold of their passports and we are preparing to transfer them to our headquarters in Accra for further investigations”, he added.

Chief Superintendent Abrokwa called on residents to report any suspicious activities of such individuals to the appropriate authorities for further action.

He also warned landlords in the area to be wary of such individuals when renting them rooms.

By A.R. Gomda