Asamoah-Baidoo Calls For Clarity On Creatives’ GH¢40m Allocation

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, has demanded transparency over the reported GH¢40 million allocation to Ghana’s creative arts sector, urging industry players to scrutinise the government’s promises rather than celebrate mere recognition.

Speaking on United Showbiz on UTV Ghana on March 1, 2026, Arnold stressed that the State of the Nation Address (SONA) should provide concrete updates on government action, not recycle campaign-style commitments.

“When we say State of the Nation Address, ideally, the president is supposed to tell us what is happening currently — socially, economically or financially. It should outline what the government is doing now,” he stated.

He argued that recent addresses appear heavy on promises but light on measurable outcomes.

“The manifesto is full of promises and commitments. So you would expect that SONA would move from those promises to ongoing activities. Now, it’s more of promises mixed with commitments, and we need to analyse it critically,” he stressed.

Arnold cautioned creatives against getting overly excited simply because the sector was mentioned again in the 2026 address, especially when commitments made in 2025 remain largely unfulfilled.

“It’s clear that the things mentioned in SONA 2025 have not been fulfilled. Why are we excited that we’ve been mentioned again in 2026?” he quizzed.

While he acknowledged the President’s pledge to act as an ambassador for the creative industry and embrace new media as positive signals, Arnold insisted that words must translate into action.

He particularly questioned the GH¢40 million allocation reportedly earmarked for the sector.

“What exactly is the GH¢40 million allocation intended for? We must subject these promises to critical analysis,” he added.