Asantehene Is An Asset For Ghana﻿ – Nana

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has showered tons of praises on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his massive contributions to Ghana’s peace, unity and growth.

Without mincing words, he described the 16th Asante Monarch as a huge asset to Ghana, pointing out that Otumfuo is for the entire country and not Asanteman alone.

According to the President, the 20-year reign of Otumfuo as Asantehene had yielded several positives for Asanteman and Ghana in general, for which reason Otumfuo deserves commendation.

He particularly commended the Asantehene for championing unity, peace, educational growth and the total development of the country.

The President, therefore, prayed fervently to God to continue to bless Otumfuo with many years and sound health so that the country would continuously benefit from his exceptional leadership style.

The President said: “It’s not for nothing that the entire country has assembled here at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi today to congratulate you. Otumfuo, your reign has benefitted every Ghanaian so far.

“You have dedicated your life to champion educational growth, unity, peace and the overall development of mother Ghana during the 20 years of your successful reign and you deserve praises.”

The President’s positive words were met with spontaneous applause from the crowd that had gathered at the forecourt of the Manhyia Palace – the seat of the Asantehene – on Sunday.

The occasion was a grand durbar of chiefs and people to mark the 20th Anniversary of Otumfuo’s ascension to the revered Golden Stool of Asanteman.

Otumfuo ascended the Golden Stool on April 26, 1999.

Dagbon Chieftaincy

The President, once again, lauded Otumfuo for his invaluable role in the restoration of total peace and unity to Dagbon after several years of chieftaincy dispute.

“Otumfuo, the role that you and the other Eminent Chiefs played to help resolve the Dagbon chieftaincy crisis is one of the many examples of your positive works for mother Ghana,” he stressed.

Otumfuo’s Wise Counsel

President Akufo-Addo also stated that he had personally benefitted immensely from Otumfuo’s wise counsel and unflinching support.

He added: “Otumfuo has helped me a lot because I discuss a lot of issues concerning the growth of our country with him and he always gives me wise counsel and therefore I am grateful to him.”

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi