Asenso Okays 3 Bantama Astro Turfs

Francis Asenso-Boakye during the inspection of the three Astro Turf projects

THREE DIFFERENT Astro Turf projects are currently under construction in the Bantama Constituency.

The projects are being constructed at the Lebanon Club, Kookoase School Park and the Bohyen MA School Park.

The laudable projects are the brainchildren of the Bantama Member of Parliament (MP), Francis Asenso-Boakye.

The lawmaker is carrying out the construction of these modern sporting facilities to help unearth football talents for Bantama and Ghana.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye, during an inspection of the projects over the weekend, expressed delight at the pace of work.

“I am highly satisfied with the way the contractors are constructing the three Astro Turf projects in Bantama.

“I am here today to personally assess the level of work done by the contractors and I am impressed,” he said.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye said Bantama had over the years produced talented footballers for the various Ghana national teams.

However, he said Bantama nowadays lacked football parks to unearth future national stars, hence his intervention.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye expressed hope that the three Astro Turfs, when completed, would help Bantama to produce stars.

He lauded the National Lotteries, GNPC and the Zongo Development Fund for sponsoring the three projects.

Asenso-Boakye was accompanied by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives in Bantama during the tour on Saturday.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,

Kumasi