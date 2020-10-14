Ashanti EC Boss Robbed At Gunpoint

The Ashanti Regional Electoral Commission (EC) boss, Benjamin Bandoh Bio, has become the latest victim of highway robbery.

He was reportedly robbed at gunpoint alongside three others who were travelling on the Obuasi-Anwiankwanta highway on Saturday evening.

The hoodlums were said to have mounted a roadblock on the highway around 10:00pm when the highway was covered with total darkness.

Immediately Bandoh Bio’s Nissan Patrol vehicle, with registration number GN 8425-13 appeared at the scene, the robbers ordered them to stop.

The criminals fled from the scene after Mr. Bandoh Bio and the three other occupants of the vehicle were robbed.

Meanwhile, a police report from the Anwiankwanta Police Station has confirmed the robbery incident and said the robbers absconded with booty.

It said the EC boss and three other people—Benjamin Opoku Mensah, KwakuYeboah and Kwabena Yeboah—who were on board the car were all robbed by the bandits.

According to the report, the EC boss and the three other people were returning from Mpohor Dominase in the Western Region to Kumasi around 10:00pm on Saturday.

It said the hoodlums, who had laid ambush on the road, ordered the vehicle to stop and at gunpoint, they took away Huawei, Infinix and Itel mobile phones from them.

The police report also said the robbers also took away cash from their victims, indicating that the robbery took place on a bridge on the Obuasi-Anwiankwanta highway.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr, Kumasi