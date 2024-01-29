Ashanti NPP ‘Big Boys’ Survive Primaries

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Majority of the sitting New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs in the Ashanti Region managed to hang onto their seats in the just ended parliamentary primaries

Some of these MPs who managed to retain their seats included Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’, MP for Manhyia South, who doubles as the Energy Minister.

He secured 486 votes representing 88.5 percent to beat his only contender, Helena Pinaman, who got 63 votes.

Other sitting MPs who also retained their seats are Mavis Nkansah-Boadu, Affigya Sekyere East, Dr. Stephen Amoah, Nhyiaeso, Francis Asenso Boakye, Bantama and Akwasi Konadu, Manhyia North Constituencies.

Other winners in the elections are Collins Adomako Mensah, Affigya Kwabre North, Kofi Amankwa Manu, Atwima Kwanwoma, Yaw Frimpong Addo, Manso Adubia and Kofi Obiri Yeboah, Subin.

The rest are Tweneboah Kodua Fokuo, Manso Nkwanta, Patricia Appiagyei, Asokwa, Frank Yeboah, Atwima Nwabiagya North and Eric Nana Agyema Prempeh, Ahafo Ano North.

The other winners are Frederick Acheampong, Ahafo Ano South East, Osei Mensah Dapaah Elvis, Ahafo Ano South West, Adelaide Ntim, Nsuta Kwaman Beposo and Michael Kwasi Aidoo, Oforikrom.

Other MPs who were victorious are Patrick Boakye Yiadom, Obuasi East, TK Hammond, Adanse Asokwa, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Tafo-Pankrono and Kingsley Nyarko, Kwadaso.

Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, Asante Akim Central, Kwaku Asante-Boateng, Asante Akim South, Andy Kwame Appiah Kubi, Asante Akim North and John Darko, Suame, also won their polls.

The other winners included Shirley Kyei, Atwima Nwabiagya South, Seth Osei-Akoto, Atwima Mponua, Nana Kwame Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, Bosome Freho and Damata Ama Apianimaa Salam, Afigya Kwabre South.

Also winning their polls are Francis K.B. Owusu Achiaw, Juaben, Ralph Poku-Adusei, Bekwai, Anthony Mmieh, Odotobri, Onyina-Acheampong Akwasi, Kwabre East and Fred Kyei Asamoah, Offinso North.

Court Injunction

Meanwhile, two constituencies could not vote on Saturday because of court injunction and they are Mampong and Obuasi West.

Unopposed

Five people also faced no contest and they are Alex Blankson, Akrofuom, Isaac Yaw Opoku, Offinso South, Nana Ayew Afriyie, Effiduase/Asokore, Osei Adutwum, Bosomtwe and John Kumah, Ejisu.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi