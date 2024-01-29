All Have Seen Their Smoothness Level!

The Great Elephant went to the polls last Saturday to select the persons to represent the party in constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) for the upcoming December 7, 2024 polls. The election marked the watershed in the political journey of some, and the end for others.

I was elated when I heard the victory of the Director of Political Affairs at the Office of the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, aka Protozoa. He beat the incumbent MP, Hon. Oboafo Kwadjo Asante, to become the party’s candidate in the Suhum Constituency. Protozoa’s wealth of experience in political affairs, coupled with his dedication to public service, positions him as a formidable contender in the race for the parliamentary seat, come December this year.

His role within the Office of the Chief of Staff has provided him with a nuanced understanding of governance, policy-making, and attributes that he aims to leverage in representing the interests of the constituents. His victory is no surprise at all because his support to numerous party folks, yours truly inclusive, is a matter of public knowledge. I wish Protozoa well, and will not hesitate to contribute generously to his campaign!

One interesting constituency was Dome-Kwabenya, as Hon. Adwoa Safo, the incumbent, locked horns with the CEO of the Free Zones Authority, Mike Oquaye Jnr. As the votes were tallied, it became evident that the majority of the delegates had not forgiven Adwoa Safo for her shenanigans, which had ridiculed both the constituency and the party. In effect, Dr. Mike Oquaye secured a landslide, leaving Adwoa Safo and Sheela Oppong Sakyi behind.

In Batama Constituency, those who expected a ‘showdown’ were disappointed as Hon. Francis Asenso Boakye successfully retained his position by whipping Lawyer Raphael Agyapong. Mr. Asenso Boakye’s 650 votes (78.22%) indicate clearly that Osono delegates were not persuaded by the threats and emotional blackmail tactics adopted by the Lawyer and his brother, Hon. Ken Agyapong.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, K.T Hammond, won the primary with 311 votes while his main opponent Binfo Darkwa polled 125 votes. Likening himself to the Great Boxer Mohammed Ali, he says he remains the ‘undefeated, undisputed heavyweight champion of Adansi Asokwa’. He further advised future contenders to look elsewhere, adding that he could not be stopped by anyone except the Bearded Old Man above. A very interesting character, I must say!

My lecturer and supervisor during my Master’s programme at the University of Ghana and now the MP for Kwadaso, Professor Kingsley Nyarko, managed to maintain his position, despite the machinations of some executives in the constituency. Knowing how passionate he is about the development of Kwadaso, I’m excited that he has gotten another chance to fulfill his dream for the constituency.

Hawa ‘Rambo’ Koomson was not intimidated by pronouncements from Hon. Ken’s camp that they will ensure her defeat. It was virtually a no-contest as she beat the other contestants for another shot at the Awutu Senya East Constituency seat. She has proven, once again, that she is a force to reckon with in the Elephant fraternity.

In the Tano North constituency, incumbent Freda Prempeh lost her seat to the Spokesperson of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Gideon Boako. Freda Prempeh garnered 221 of the total votes cast while Gideon Boako pulled 444 votes. Eugene Boakye Antwi, the incumbent MP for the Subin Constituency also lost by 103 votes.

His main contender, Obiri Yeboah, humiliated him as he won with 734 votes. Eugene paid the price for supporting Alan in the flagbearership contest late last year. This could be the end of his political career as his dislike and disdain for Dr. Bawumia would make it almost impossible for him to join the Bawumia Campaign. Let’s keep our fingers crossed!

After all said and done, it has been a very smooth exercise with very few skirmishes. All have now seen their smoothness level. To the victors, be magnanimous in victory; to those who lost, be gracious in defeat. The biggest challenge is not how to win, but what you do after winning, because the main battle lies ahead.

See you next week for another interesting konkonsa, Deo volente!