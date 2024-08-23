Ashanti NPP Council Of Elders Brokers Peace Deal In Offinso North

In a significant breakthrough, the Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Council of Elders has successfully mediated a peace agreement between feuding parties in the Offinso North Constituency.

The marathon meeting, held on August 21, 2024, brought together key stakeholders, including Dr. Fred Kyei, the Parliamentary Candidate, and Johnson Modma, the Constituency Chairman.

According to sources, the Council of Elders created a conducive atmosphere for open and frank discussions, allowing each member to express their concerns and grievances.

The council then declared a ceasefire, urging party supporters to embrace peace.

Dr. Moussa Jebir Kebir, Vice Chairman of the Council of Elders, advised all parties to accept the peace deal, describing it as “fair and honest.”

Mrs Rosemond Appiah-Menka, Chair of the Regional Council of Elders, expressed her happiness at the resolution, revealing she had endured sleepless nights over the constituency’s conflicts.

The peace agreement comes as a relief to the party, which has been grappling with internal conflicts in the lead-up to the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Meanwhile, the Council of Elders has vowed to maintain a close eye on developments in the constituency, ensuring unity and a resounding victory for Dr Mahamud Bawumia and Dr Fred Kyei.

-BY Daniel Bampoe